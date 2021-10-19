Brahmaputra Infra jumps on bagging order

-
-
Brahmaputra Infrastructure rose 2.13% to Rs 36 after the company said it received an LoA for a construction project worth Rs 101.51 crore in connection with the new BG railway line in Mizoram.Brahmaputra Infrastructure has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from a civil body of Guwahati for construction work between Kawnpui & Sairang stations. This is in connection with the construction of new BG railway line from Bairabi to Sairang (Mizoram). The order is worth Rs 101.51 crore.
On a consolidated basis, Brahmaputra Infrastructure reported net profit of Rs 1.26 crore in Q1 June 2021 as against net loss of Rs 4.47 crore in Q1 June 2020. Net sales rose 28.14% to Rs 25.32 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.
Brahmaputra Infrastructure provides infrastructure and construction services. It offers construction of airports, tunnels, bridges, expressways, highways, real estate, and provides mining and dredging services.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 38.75 in morning trade today. It has risen 281.36% from its 52-week low of Rs 9.44 hit on 24 November 2020.
