Volumes spurt at TTK Prestige Ltd counter

Ambuja Cements Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 October 2021.
TTK Prestige Ltd notched up volume of 9860 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 20.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 493 shares. The stock rose 14.28% to Rs.10,081.45. Volumes stood at 120 shares in the last session.
Ambuja Cements Ltd recorded volume of 13.53 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.92 lakh shares. The stock lost 3.56% to Rs.396.00. Volumes stood at 3.02 lakh shares in the last session.
Adani Power Ltd witnessed volume of 77.9 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17.23 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.88% to Rs.134.20. Volumes stood at 17.82 lakh shares in the last session.
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd registered volume of 1.03 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22730 shares. The stock rose 12.54% to Rs.6,647.70. Volumes stood at 33124 shares in the last session.
Bharat Dynamics Ltd saw volume of 1.16 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 33527 shares. The stock increased 5.53% to Rs.435.85. Volumes stood at 1.4 lakh shares in the last session.
