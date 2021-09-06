Parsvnath re-launches 'Parsvnath City' project in Jodhpur

Parsvnath Developers has re-launched its unsold stock of ready to move-in floors and plots to unlock the value of the Project in its fully developed township 'Parsvnath City' situated at Jodhpur. The Company has also obtained all the necessary sanctions and approvals of its Commercial Project in the above-mentioned township and applied for its RERA Registration.

Parsvnath Developers ('the Company') has launched in the year 2006, an integrated Township 'Parsvnath City' situated at Jodhpur, which is strategically located in the vicinity of major Industrial areas i.e. Basni, Sangaria and Bornada.

The township is spread over 110 acres, fully developed and habituated and is in-built with high Standards of underground infrastructure, renowned Schools and Hospital nearby, well lit tree lined roads, manicured parks, majestic entry, gated community etc. The township is well planned with earmarked spaces for club, temple, 5-Star Hotels, shopping Malls etc. Over 350 happy families are already residing and enjoying the facilities thereat.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)