Va Tech Wabag secures order worth USD 11.45 mn

For PETRONAS Refinery & Petrochemical CorporationVa Tech Wabag secured an order worth USD 11.45 million from Dialog E&C Sdn. Bhd., Malaysia towards establishing a new Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) for Pengerang Integrated Complex in Johor, Malaysia. It will be constructed for PRPC Utilities and Facilities Sdn Bhd (PRPC UF), a subsidiary of PETRONAS Refinery & Petrochemical Corporation (PRPC).
WABAG shall be the Technology vendor and provide Design, Engineering, Procurement and Supervision activities for the proposed ETP. WABAG shall design the ETP comprising of two-stage biological treatment, advance oxidation process, ammonia stripper and drier facility for sludge treatment. WABAG was amongst the few technology partners approved by PRPC for this project, based on its global reference in Oil & Gas segment.
WABAG has previously executed a 200 Million USD state-of-the-art Integrated ETP for Pengerang Integrated Complex which ensures reduction of contaminants below regulatory discharge requirements.
