PB Fintech non-executive director Munish Varma resigns

PB Fintech said that Munish Ravinder Varma, non-executive director (non-independent), has tendered his resignation from the directorship of the company.

Munish Varma ceased to be director w.e.f. closure of business hours on 14 March 2022. He has cited personal reasons and other pre-occupations as the reason for the said resignation.

Policybazaar & Paisabazaar are the flagship platform of PB Fintech and are India's largest online platform for insurance and lending products according to Frost & Sullivan.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 298.02 crore in Q3 December 2021, higher than net loss of Rs 19.59 crore in Q3 December 2020. On a consolidated basis, net sales rose 73.19% to Rs 367.28 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

The scrip rose 0.94% to currently trade at Rs 695.70 on the BSE.

