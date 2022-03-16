Volumes soar at General Insurance Corporation of India counter

-
General Insurance Corporation of India clocked volume of 2.64 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 4.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55759 shares
RHI Magnesita India Ltd, The Ramco Cements Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 March 2022.
General Insurance Corporation of India clocked volume of 2.64 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 4.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55759 shares. The stock gained 7.61% to Rs.123.00. Volumes stood at 39265 shares in the last session.
RHI Magnesita India Ltd witnessed volume of 1.15 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33973 shares. The stock increased 6.86% to Rs.582.00. Volumes stood at 48169 shares in the last session.
The Ramco Cements Ltd registered volume of 2.01 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 70879 shares. The stock rose 1.09% to Rs.733.55. Volumes stood at 1.08 lakh shares in the last session.
New India Assurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 1.29 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 56508 shares. The stock increased 11.48% to Rs.127.70. Volumes stood at 1.25 lakh shares in the last session.
Phoenix Mills Ltd recorded volume of 24913 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 1.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16571 shares. The stock gained 0.27% to Rs.957.65. Volumes stood at 11460 shares in the last session.
