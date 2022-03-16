Infosys to announce Q4 results on April 13

Infosys said that a meeting of the board of directors will be held on 12 and 13 April 2022 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ending 31 March 2022.

The board will also recommend a final dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2022.

The financial results will be presented to the board of directors on 13 April 2022 for their approval.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

The IT firm's consolidated net profit rose 7.1% to Rs 5,809 crore on a 7.7% increase in revenues to Rs 31,867 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q2 FY22.

The scrip rose 0.99% to currently trade at Rs 1857.35 on the BSE.

