Peeti Securities standalone net profit declines 55.77% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.63% to Rs 7.21 crore

Net profit of Peeti Securities declined 55.77% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.63% to Rs 7.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.7.217.563.198.860.310.690.300.690.230.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)