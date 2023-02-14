Peeti Securities standalone net profit declines 55.77% in the December 2022 quarter

-

Sales decline 4.63% to Rs 7.21 croreNet profit of Peeti Securities declined 55.77% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.63% to Rs 7.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7.217.56 -5 OPM %3.198.86 -PBDT0.310.69 -55 PBT0.300.69 -57 NP0.230.52 -56
