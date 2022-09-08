Pennar Industries rises on bagging orders worth Rs 511 Cr

-
Pennar Industries gained 2.93% to Rs 49.15 after the company secured orders worth Rs 511 crore across its various business verticals.
The verticals of the company include: PEB, Ascent Buildings (USA), ICD, Railways, Tubes and Steel. The orders have been received during the month of July and August 2022 and are expected to be executed within the next two quarters, the company stated.
Pennar Industries is engaged in the manufacture of steel products, including cold rolled steel strips (CRSS) and cold formed metal profiles.
The company consolidated net profit zoomed 119.3% to Rs 14.08 crore on 43.3% surge in net sales to Rs 699.98 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
