Sonata Software rallies ex-bonus

Sonata Software rose 7.86% to Rs 578.20 as the IT service provider traded ex-bonus today, 8 September 2022.

The software and consulting firm has fixed Saturday, 10 September 2022, as the record date to determine the eligibility for the issuance of one bonus share for every three equity shares held (1:3).

Sonata Software is a global technology company, that enables platform based digital transformation initiatives for enterprises, to create businesses that are connected, open, intelligent, and scalable.

On a consolidated basis, Sonata Software's net profit rose 7% to Rs 107.8 crore on 22% increase in revenues to Rs 1,778.90 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.

The stock outperformed the market over the past one month, rising 9.84% compared with 1.08% rise in the Sensex.

The scrip outperformed the market in past one quarter, jumping 11.11% compared with 8.38% rise in the Sensex.

The scrip had, however, underperformed the market in past one year, sliding 8.69% compared with 2.13% rise in the Sensex.

