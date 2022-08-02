JUST IN
Business Standard

Persistent Systems partners with UK based neo bank - Monument Bank

Capital Market 

Monument Bank, UK's first neo bank focused on the needs of the ~4.8 million 'mass affluent', has partnered with Persistent Systems to support Monument's ongoing operations. Monument's target clients are usually pressed for time and often feel underserved and undervalued by other banking providers.

Monument's mission is to help its clients prosper and optimise their time by offering smart, efficient and flexible solutions.

Persistent was engaged in the designing and planning of Monument's technology systems and subsequently helped construct the Bank's bespoke systems architecture using a flexible building block approach. This approach enables new components to be added and swapped over time to take advantage of the latest innovations, allowing Monument to choose and integrate multiple SaaS based core component technologies

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, August 02 2022. 15:38 IST

