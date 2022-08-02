Tata Power signs MoU with JLL India

To collaborate on green energy solutions in realty space

Tata Power has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JLL India to promote green energy solutions in the realty space.

Under the collaboration, both the companies will jointly evaluate opportunities across JLL India's clients' portfolios to extend Tata Power's Green Energy solutions. Tata Power will also work with JLL India to support the transition of their existing offices in the country into Green Energy power hubs.

JLL is India's premier and largest professional services firm specialising in real estate and investment management. With a presence in 11 cities, 17 offices, and over 135 client locations across the country, JLL manages over 415 million sq. feet of space.

Tata Power will provide quality, reliable and cost-effective renewable energy through Open Access Solutions. In addition to this, seamless and consumer-friendly metering and billing solutions using smart meters will be installed in all the properties. These smart meters will be equipped with data analytics that monitors real-time consumption along with consumption prediction and will help customers to optimise energy usage. Additionally, the company will also install solar rooftops, which will not only help in providing clean and green energy consumption but also help in savings in energy bills. To aid in a smart lifestyle, the company will also provide IoT-based, voice/app controlled automation-based energy management solutions.

Tata Power will also encourage e-mobility solutions by providing 24*7 EV chargers which will include installation and annual maintenance. EV Users will be able to connect through the Tata Power EZ Charge mobile application for remote vehicle charging monitoring & e-payments options.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)