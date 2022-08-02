Adani Ports cargo volumes rise 13% in July 2022

-
-
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone has handled 31.23 MMT of cargo in July '22, implying a 13% y-o-y increase.
In the initial four months of FY23, the company managed 122.12 MMT of cargo, which is a 9% y-o-y growth over a strong April-July 21, that saw the post COVID volume surge.
Key ports that helped drive this monthly volume growth are Mundra (12% yo-y), Krishnapatnam (16% y-o-y), Tuna (81% y-o-y), Kattupalli & Ennore combined (87% y-o-y), and Dahej (69% y-o-y).
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
