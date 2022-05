PG Technoplast to invest Rs 315 cr under Magnetic Maharashtra initiative

To set up largest AC manufacturing facility

PG Electroplast announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, PG Technoplast has collaborated with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to invest Rs 315 crore to create the state's largest Room AC Manufacturing capacities as a part of the Magnetic Maharashtra initiative. The MOU was signed yesterday at the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum held at Davos, Switzerland.

This Megaproject will be the nation's most vertically integrated RAC manufacturing facility and will provide a major thrust for the region's ESDM components' ecosystem. It will also create direct employment opportunities for over 1,500 people.

