PG Technoplast to invest Rs 315 cr under Magnetic Maharashtra initiative

-
ALSO READ
PG Electroplast re-enters business of TV manufacturing
UFlex spurts after Q3 PAT soars 96% YoY to Rs 313 cr
Mold-Tek Packaging raises Rs 103.60 crore from QIP issue
Mold-Tek Packaging slips as QIP issue begins
PG Electroplast to acquire additional 5.1% stake in Solarstream Renewable Services
-
To set up largest AC manufacturing facilityPG Electroplast announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, PG Technoplast has collaborated with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to invest Rs 315 crore to create the state's largest Room AC Manufacturing capacities as a part of the Magnetic Maharashtra initiative. The MOU was signed yesterday at the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum held at Davos, Switzerland.
This Megaproject will be the nation's most vertically integrated RAC manufacturing facility and will provide a major thrust for the region's ESDM components' ecosystem. It will also create direct employment opportunities for over 1,500 people.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU