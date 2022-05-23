Marico acquires 53.98% stake in HW Wellness Solutions

Marico has made a strategic investment and acquired stake in HW Wellness Solutions, a leading Digital first brand in the healthy breakfast and snack segment under the brand name True Elements (HW Wellness).

As part of the aforesaid transaction, the Company has acquired 53.98% of the paid-up share capital of HW Wellness and it has accordingly become a subsidiary of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)