Phoenix Mills allots 3000 equity shares under ESOP

Phoenix Mills on 04 August 2022, has allotted 3,000 Equity Shares of t 2/- each fully paidup to the grantees upon exercise of stock options pursuant to The Phoenix Mills Employees Stock Option Plan 2007.

Consequent upon allotment of the above shares, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 35,70,97,052 consisting of 17,85,48,526 Equity Shares of Rs 2/- each to Rs 35,71,03,052 consisting of 17,85,51,526 Equity Shares of Rs 2/ - each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)