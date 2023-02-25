JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Care Ratings reaffirms "AA" rating on tier-II bonds of Federal Bank

Sumitomo Chemical India intimates of a fire accident at its Bhavnagar site
Business Standard

Phoenix Mills and BSafal Group to launch Palladium, Ahmedabad

Capital Market 

On 26 February 2023

Phoenix Mills and BSafal Group are set to launch Palladium, Ahmedabad to public on 26 February 2023.

Spread over 5 acres, Palladium Ahmedabad has a gross leasable area of over 750,000 sq. ft. and brings over 35 international luxury brands including Kate Spade, Coach, Michael Kors, Hugo Boss, and Tumi for the first time to the vibrant city of Ahmedabad.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, February 25 2023. 11:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU