Phoenix Mills and BSafal Group to launch Palladium, Ahmedabad

On 26 February 2023

Phoenix Mills and BSafal Group are set to launch Palladium, Ahmedabad to public on 26 February 2023.

Spread over 5 acres, Palladium Ahmedabad has a gross leasable area of over 750,000 sq. ft. and brings over 35 international luxury brands including Kate Spade, Coach, Michael Kors, Hugo Boss, and Tumi for the first time to the vibrant city of Ahmedabad.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)