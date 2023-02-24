TI Clean Mobility secures investment of up to Rs 1950 cr

-
ALSO READ
TI Clean Mobility to acquire balance 30% stake in Cellestial E-Mobility
TI Clean Mobility completes acquisition of balance 30.04% stake in Cellestial E-Mobility
Greaves Electric Mobility to accelerate EV development with Siemens Xcelerator
Zen Mobility looks to transform Urban Mobility and Logistics; Set to launch a range of purpose-built 'Light Electric Vehicles (LEV)'
Tata Motors arm inks pact with BMTC to supply 921 electric buses
-
From TII, Multiples and SBITI Clean Mobility, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tube Investments of India, has signed definitive documents with TII, Multiples Private Equity Fund III (Multiples), State Bank of India (SBI) along with other Co-investors to raise capital up to Rs. 1950 crore in the form of equity and CCPS.
The total investment by Multiples, SBI and other Co-investors would aggregate up to Rs.1200 crore. TII's total investment would be Rs.750 crore, of which TII has already invested Rs.639 crore by way of equity and ICD. Further, TICMPL plans to raise additional funding of Rs.1,050 crore by the end of March 2024, thereby taking the total fund raise to Rs.3,000 crore.
TICMPL has already unveiled its passenger 3-wheeler electric vehicle; sales of which are expected to ramp up over the next few quarters. The company, through its subsidiaries, is driving the design and development of electric tractors and electric Heavy Commercial Vehicles.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU