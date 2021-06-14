Board of Amara Raja Batteries announces changes in directorate

The Board of Amara Raja Batteries approved a series of leadership and organizational changes to relentlessly drive the execution of this bold new strategy of 'Energy and Mobility'.

Founder Chairman Dr. Ramachandra Galla has resigned from leadership position. He will continue as Director and Chairman till the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in August.

Vice Chairman Jayadev Galla will assume the role of Chairman of the Board after the AGM.

The Board also accepted the resignation of Dr. Ramadevi Gourineni as Non-Executive Director of the Company and thanked her for service.

The Board has decided to induct Harshavardhana Gourineni (Harsha) and Vikramadithya Gourineni (Vikram) as Executive Directors.

S. Vijayanand will take charge as President - New Energy.

The Board also inducted Annush Ramasamy as Independent Director of the company.

