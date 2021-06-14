Amara Raja Batteries adopts 'Energy and Mobility' as strategic focus

The Board of Amara Raja Batteries (ARBL) has launched several strategic initiatives to take advantage of fast emerging new opportunities to accelerate growth and enhance stakeholder value. Driven by the transformative changes in its key markets and in keeping with its motto of 'Gotta be a Better Way', ARBL has announced 'Energy and Mobility' as the strategic focus for the Company going forward.

It has announced expansion of the Lead Acid Batteries business and the establishment of a New Energy SBU encompassing Lithium cell and battery pack, EV chargers, Energy Storage Systems, Advanced Home Energy Solutions and related products and services.

While the Board unanimously believes New Energy will provide substantial thrust over the coming decade, there remains a strong conviction on the long-term potential of the Lead Acid Batteries business.

The vital role played by lead acid technology across a variety of applications provide significant growth opportunity in both the domestic and international markets. On the other hand, the emergence of lithium as an alternative energy storage technology opens up new and exciting growth opportunities.

