Piramal Enterprises board appoints Upma Goel as CFO

The company on Saturday announced that its board has approved the appointment of Upma Goel as the chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel of the company with effect from 18 August 2022.

Vivek Valsaraj ceased to be the chief financial officer of the company from the same date as well.

Piramal Enterprises (PEL) is one of the large companies in India, with a presence in financial services and pharmaceuticals.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 8% to Rs 496.09 crore despite of a 22% increase in net sales to Rs 3,548.37 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Shares of Piramal Enterprises fell 0.52% to Rs 1,934.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)