Adani Green Energy Ltd Spurts 4.91%

Adani Green Energy Ltd gained 4.91% today to trade at Rs 2529.6. The S&P BSE Power index is up 0.8% to quote at 5078.32. The index is up 13.87 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Power Ltd increased 3.57% and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd added 1.05% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 89.11 % over last one year compared to the 7.14% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Green Energy Ltd has added 19.33% over last one month compared to 13.87% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 5.72% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 26644 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.05 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3048 on 19 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 914.95 on 20 Aug 2021.

