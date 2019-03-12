Piramal Enterprises gains after launching Mitigo in US

Enterprises rose 1.22% to Rs 2689.20 at 9:43 IST on BSE after the company launched in the US market.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 11 March 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 335.48 points, or 0.91% to 37,389.58.

On the BSE, 8,833 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 41,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 2697.80 and a low of Rs 2680 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 3,302.55 on 31 August 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1,796.75 on 26 October 2018.

Critical Care, a global leader in anesthesia, management, and intrathecal therapy, announced the launch of (morphine sulfate injection, USP - preservative-free) in 10 mg/mL and 25 mg/mL concentrations in the US market.

will continue to work with wholesalers, hospitals, interventional doctors, and management centers across the country to ensure availability of for patients with

Mitigo is an agonist, for use in indicated only for intrathecal or epidural infusion for the management of severe enough to require an analgesic and for which are inadequate.

Piramal Critical Care, a business unit of Piramal Enterprises, is a global leader in anesthesia, pain management, and intrathecal therapy.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of rose 23.03% to Rs 603.98 crore on 22.07% rise in net sales to Rs 3489.08 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

is one of India's large diversified companies, with a presence in financial services, and & analytics.

