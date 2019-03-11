Reliance Communications Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
Aditra Birla Group to invest Rs 15,000 cr in Gujarat over 3 yrs
UltraTech Cement's Q2 standalone net profit down by over 9%
IFC extends Rs 1,000 cr green loan to Aditya Birla Finance
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Q3 rises 2-fold at Rs 70 cr
Hindalco Industries net profit falls to Rs 247 cr in Q3 on high input cost
-
REC Ltd, Birla Corporation Ltd, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd and National Aluminium Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 March 2019.
REC Ltd, Birla Corporation Ltd, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd and National Aluminium Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 March 2019.
Reliance Communications Ltd lost 7.69% to Rs 5.4 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 53.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 96.4 lakh shares in the past one month.
REC Ltd crashed 6.43% to Rs 133.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.91 lakh shares in the past one month.
Birla Corporation Ltd tumbled 5.77% to Rs 532.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 65798 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5994 shares in the past one month.
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd pared 5.15% to Rs 132.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.19 lakh shares in the past one month.
National Aluminium Company Ltd dropped 4.49% to Rs 54.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.67 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU