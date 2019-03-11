Narayani Steels Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Transwarranty Finance Ltd, Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 March 2019.

Transwarranty Finance Ltd, Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 March 2019.

tumbled 15.90% to Rs 30.95 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71 shares in the past one month.

lost 9.62% to Rs 4.51. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2300 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 510 shares in the past one month.

crashed 8.07% to Rs 6.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3112 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2431 shares in the past one month.

corrected 7.73% to Rs 52.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 104 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19918 shares in the past one month.

slipped 6.98% to Rs 40. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2200 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 906 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)