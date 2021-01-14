Hero MotoCorp Ltd up for fifth session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 3261.55, up 0.15% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 31.71% in last one year as compared to a 18.15% spurt in NIFTY and a 22.04% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3261.55, up 0.15% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 14583.05. The Sensex is at 49575.71, up 0.17%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has risen around 4.79% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 11.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10208.55, up 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3261, down 0.11% on the day. Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up 31.71% in last one year as compared to a 18.15% spurt in NIFTY and a 22.04% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 25.86 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

