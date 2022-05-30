Piyush Goyal urges textile industry to develop models for improving Ginning efficiency

Union Minister of Textiles, Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal held an interactive meeting with the newly constituted Textile Advisory Group at IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry yesterday. The whole of textile value chain was represented in the consultations through lead associations and experts in the meeting.

Goyal exhorted that containment of factors impinging on productivity need to be tackled in time bound project mode manner and the industry should participate in self-regulatory mode. The Ginning segment should take responsibility and make pheromone trap technology mandatory to monitor and prevent spread of Pink Bollworm pest attack from Ginneries and oil extraction units to cotton crop in farmers' fields.

The Minister also urged the industry to develop models for improving Ginning efficiency and outturn. Goyal also emphasized the need for protecting cotton crop from pink bollworm attack with contributions from Cotton Corporation of India Ltd., Cotton Association of India, Confederation of Indian Textile Industry and the Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)