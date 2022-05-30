Piyush Goyal urges textile industry to develop models for improving Ginning efficiency

-
ALSO READ
India's Exports Share In GDP Should Rise To At Least 20% Says Piyush Goyal
India Targeting USD 1 Trillion Exports by 2030: Piyush Goyal
India's sugar export jumps 65% YoY in 2021-22
India has potential to achieve $1 trillion services & merchandise exports by 2030: Piyush Goyal
RBI Says Monetary And Credit Conditions Improving In India
-
Union Minister of Textiles, Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal held an interactive meeting with the newly constituted Textile Advisory Group at IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry yesterday. The whole of textile value chain was represented in the consultations through lead associations and experts in the meeting.
Goyal exhorted that containment of factors impinging on productivity need to be tackled in time bound project mode manner and the industry should participate in self-regulatory mode. The Ginning segment should take responsibility and make pheromone trap technology mandatory to monitor and prevent spread of Pink Bollworm pest attack from Ginneries and oil extraction units to cotton crop in farmers' fields.
The Minister also urged the industry to develop models for improving Ginning efficiency and outturn. Goyal also emphasized the need for protecting cotton crop from pink bollworm attack with contributions from Cotton Corporation of India Ltd., Cotton Association of India, Confederation of Indian Textile Industry and the Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU