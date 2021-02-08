PM dedicates Haldia LPG import terminal and Dobhi - Durgapur Natural Gas Pipeline section to nation

-
Also lays foundation stone for two infrastructure projects in West BengalGAIL (India) announced that the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi today visited Haldia, West Bengal and dedicated to the nation the LPG import terminal, 348 km Dobhi - Durgapur Natural Gas Pipeline section, which is part of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project. He also laid the foundation stone of the second Catalytic-Isodewaxing unit of Haldia Refinery and dedicated to the nation the 4 Lane ROB-cum-Flyover at Ranichak, Haldia on NH 41.
Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that today is a big day for West Bengal and entire Eastern India in tern1s of AatmNirbharta of connectivity and availability of clean fuel. The four projects will improve both ease of living and ease of doing business in the region. These projects will also help Haldia to grow into a major hub of export-import.
The Prime Minister stressed that gas-based economy is the need of the hour for India. One nation-one gas grid is an important step for meeting this need. For this, focus is on reducing cost of natural gas and expanding gas-pipeline network.
