Om Infra intimates of damage to its under execution Tapovan Vishnugad HEP

Om Infra announced that the glacial outburst and resultant flood near Tapovan in Uttarakhand has caused damage to its under execution hydro-electric project Tapovan Vishnugad in the region.

The Company was executing EPC Contract for Hydro-mechanical Equipments for Tapovan Hydro-electric Project for NTPC.

The company intimated that appropriate insurance cover is available for the loss / damage caused including unfortunate loss of human lives.

