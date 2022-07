PM GatiShakti - National Master Plan Outlines Vision For Unified Infrastructure Development

The PM GatiShakti-National Master Plan (NMP) for infrastructure development was introduced by Government of India in October 2021 with the goal of unifying infrastructure planning across all sectors, including highways, railways, aviation, gas, power transmission, and renewable energy. Such a ground-breaking endeavour lays out the vision for infrastructure development across the nation, with a focus on "power" and "transmission" in particular, strengthening the nation's energy lifeline.

Power is crucial to the growth of infrastructure and the economy as the nation works to improve its infrastructure. By reducing the time and expense of implementation in power transmission projects, the PM GatiShakti NMP portal offers "One-click Comprehensive view" to guide and simplify the planning and implementation process. Through a single digital platform and a multi-modal portal, it would also help to increase logistical efficiency.

