Revenue Deficit Grant Of Over 7,000 crore Released To 14 States: Finance Ministry

-
ALSO READ
Rita Finance and Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Macrotech Developers consolidated net profit rises 25.67% in the December 2021 quarter
Macrotech Developers consolidated net profit rises 72.42% in the March 2022 quarter
HarperCollins presents 'Twelfth Fail: Hara Vahi Jo Lada Nahi' By Anurag Pathak, translated by Gautam Choubey and Lalit Kumar
Sensex, Nifty near day's high; metal stocks decline
-
The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, has on Wednesday released the 4th monthly instalment of Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) Grant of Rs. 7,183.42 crore to 14 States. The grant has been released as per the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission. The Fifteenth Finance Commission has recommended a total Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs. 86,201 crore to 14 States for the financial year 2022-23. The recommended grant is released by the Department of Expenditure to the recommended States in 12 equated monthly instalments. With the release of 4th instalment for the month of July, 2022, the total amount of Revenue Deficit Grants released to the States in 2022-23 has gone up to Rs. 28733.67 crore.
The Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grants are provided to the States under Article 275 of the Constitution. The grants are released to the States as per the recommendations of the successive Finance Commissions to meet the gap in Revenue Accounts of the States post devolution. The eligibility of States to receive this grant and the quantum of grant for the period from 2020-21 to 2025-26 was decided by the Fifteenth Commission based on the gap between assessment of revenue and expenditure of the State after taking into account the assessed devolution during this period.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU