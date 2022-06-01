PNC Infratech update on greenfield highway project in Karnataka

PNC Infratech announced the signing of concession agreement on 31 May 2022, between National Highways Authority of India and the Special Purpose Vehicle (Akkalkot Highways) incorporated by the Company for implementation of following Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) Project in Karnataka.

The Rs 1575 crore project entails Construction of 6 Lane Access Controlled Greenfield Highway from km 26.000 to 97.000, from Badadal (MH/KN Border) to Maradgi S Andola of NH-150C (Package-II) on Hybrid Annuity Mode, under Bharatmala Pariyojna.

