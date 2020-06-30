Poddar Pigments standalone net profit rises 12.48% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 17.99% to Rs 76.90 croreNet profit of Poddar Pigments rose 12.48% to Rs 5.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.99% to Rs 76.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 93.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 28.48% to Rs 21.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.12% to Rs 356.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 357.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales76.9093.77 -18 356.67357.09 0 OPM %9.018.10 -7.756.39 - PBDT8.548.68 -2 31.7526.73 19 PBT7.807.87 -1 28.8223.61 22 NP5.955.29 12 21.2516.54 28
