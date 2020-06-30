Poddar Pigments standalone net profit rises 12.48% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.99% to Rs 76.90 crore

Net profit of Poddar Pigments rose 12.48% to Rs 5.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.99% to Rs 76.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 93.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.48% to Rs 21.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.12% to Rs 356.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 357.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

76.9093.77356.67357.099.018.107.756.398.548.6831.7526.737.807.8728.8223.615.955.2921.2516.54

