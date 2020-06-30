Rapid Investments reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 4.55% to Rs 0.21 croreRapid Investments reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.55% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 91.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.39% to Rs 0.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.210.22 -5 0.951.15 -17 OPM %0-72.73 -2.113.48 - PBDT0-0.08 100 0.010.17 -94 PBT0-0.08 100 0.010.17 -94 NP0-0.05 100 0.010.12 -92
