Petronet LNG standalone net profit declines 18.44% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 2.19% to Rs 8567.15 crore

Net profit of Petronet LNG declined 18.44% to Rs 359.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 440.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.19% to Rs 8567.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8383.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.15% to Rs 2697.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2155.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.67% to Rs 35452.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 38395.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales8567.158383.20 2 35452.0038395.43 -8 OPM %8.147.48 -11.258.58 - PBDT680.47756.11 -10 3958.843644.82 9 PBT486.25654.51 -26 3182.713233.58 -2 NP359.02440.20 -18 2697.602155.43 25

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 08:44 IST

