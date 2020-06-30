Petronet LNG standalone net profit declines 18.44% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 2.19% to Rs 8567.15 crore

Net profit of Petronet LNG declined 18.44% to Rs 359.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 440.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.19% to Rs 8567.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8383.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.15% to Rs 2697.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2155.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.67% to Rs 35452.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 38395.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

