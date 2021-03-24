Pokarna Engineered Stone starts commercial production at Unit 2

-
Pokarna announced that its subsidiary, Pokarna Engineered Stone (PESL) has commenced commercial operations of its second state-of-the-art quartz surface manufacturing facility in the country.
The new plant is located at Mekaguda Village in Telangana, India.
With a built up area of over 600,000 square-feet, PESL's Unit 2 is one of the world's largest quartz surfaces manufacturing facilities, equipped with most advanced 'Bretonstone' technologies, from Breton SpA of Italy, to produce Super Jumbo, Jumbo and Regular size slabs.
