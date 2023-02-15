JUST IN
Polson standalone net profit declines 52.38% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 20.47% to Rs 16.55 crore

Net profit of Polson declined 52.38% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 20.47% to Rs 16.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales16.5520.81 -20 OPM %17.8914.66 -PBDT1.952.52 -23 PBT0.491.17 -58 NP0.400.84 -52

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 14:25 IST

