Polson standalone net profit declines 52.38% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 20.47% to Rs 16.55 crore

Net profit of Polson declined 52.38% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 20.47% to Rs 16.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.16.5520.8117.8914.661.952.520.491.170.400.84

