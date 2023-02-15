Advance Lifestyles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Advance Lifestyles reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the September 2022 quarter
The Guardians Real Estate Advisory reports a combined sales turnover of Rs. 6045 crore in H1 2022-2023
Advance Multitech reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.23 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Foxtale ropes in Television Actor Shivangi Joshi for #DoTheDuet Challenge
Advance Metering Technology reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.26 crore in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.79 croreNet Loss of Advance Lifestyles reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales reported to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.790 0 OPM %-12.660 -PBDT-0.10-0.05 -100 PBT-0.10-0.05 -100 NP-0.10-0.05 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU