Business Standard

Polycab India director resigns

With effect from 30 May 2020

Polycab India announced the resignation of Shyam Lal Bajaj, CFO & Whole-Time Director has tendered his resignation from the post of Chief Financial Officer effective from the closing business hours of 30 May 2020. However, he will continue to act as Whole-Time Director of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 01 2020. 09:36 IST

