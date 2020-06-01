Polycab India director resigns

-
With effect from 30 May 2020Polycab India announced the resignation of Shyam Lal Bajaj, CFO & Whole-Time Director has tendered his resignation from the post of Chief Financial Officer effective from the closing business hours of 30 May 2020. However, he will continue to act as Whole-Time Director of the Company.
