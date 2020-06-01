Biocon's partner Mylan receives favourable ruling from U.S. PTAB

Biocon announced that the U. S. Patent and Trademark Appeal Board (PTAB) has ruled in favour of Mylan, Biocon's partner in inter partes review (IPR) proceedings finding all challenged claims of Sanofi's Lantus SoloSTAR device patents, U. S. Patent Nos. 8,603,044, 8,992,486, and 9,526,844 unpatentable.

The PTAB found three claims of the 9,604,008 patent unpatentable, and two claims to be patentable. However, Mylan and Biocon have previously obtained a covenant not to sue from Sanofi on the '008 patent and therefore this ruling does not impact Biocon and Mylan's ability to commercialize Semglee (Insulin Glargine) upon final approval from the U. S. Food and Drug Administration. The PTAB also found Sanofi's proposed amended claims for the '486 and '844 patents unpatentable.

