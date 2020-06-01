AU Small Finance Bank allots 63,861 equity shares under ESOP

AU Small Finance Bank has allotted 63,861 equity shares on 30 May 2020 under ESOP.

The paid-up equity share capital of the Bank has increased from Rs. 3,051,852,350 consisting of 30,51,85,235 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 3,052,490,960 consisting of 30,52,49,096 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each.

