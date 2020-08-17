Polyplex Corporation consolidated net profit rises 120.50% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 3.80% to Rs 1159.59 crore

Net profit of Polyplex Corporation rose 120.50% to Rs 178.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 81.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 3.80% to Rs 1159.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1117.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1159.591117.0926.9019.94412.63244.58344.12191.11178.6381.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)