Polyplex Corporation consolidated net profit rises 120.50% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Polyplex Corporation consolidated net profit declines 77.46% in the March 2020 quarter
Polyplex Corporation update on subsidiary - Polyplex (Asia), Singapore
Polyplex Corporation receives ratings for LT loans and working capital facilities
SBI Life Insurance Q4 PAT jumps 16% YoY to Rs 530 cr
IDBI Bank jumps after board OKs paring stake in life insurance arm
-
Sales rise 3.80% to Rs 1159.59 croreNet profit of Polyplex Corporation rose 120.50% to Rs 178.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 81.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 3.80% to Rs 1159.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1117.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1159.591117.09 4 OPM %26.9019.94 -PBDT412.63244.58 69 PBT344.12191.11 80 NP178.6381.01 121
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU