Polyplex Corporation consolidated net profit rises 120.50% in the June 2020 quarter

Business Standard

Sales rise 3.80% to Rs 1159.59 crore

Net profit of Polyplex Corporation rose 120.50% to Rs 178.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 81.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 3.80% to Rs 1159.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1117.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1159.591117.09 4 OPM %26.9019.94 -PBDT412.63244.58 69 PBT344.12191.11 80 NP178.6381.01 121

First Published: Mon, August 17 2020. 08:23 IST

