Glenmark Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 132.47% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.12% to Rs 2309.28 crore

Net profit of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 132.47% to Rs 254.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 109.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 1.12% to Rs 2309.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2283.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2309.282283.60 1 OPM %20.7014.97 -PBDT442.84250.57 77 PBT329.62159.84 106 NP254.04109.28 132

First Published: Mon, August 17 2020. 08:23 IST

