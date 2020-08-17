Glenmark Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 132.47% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.12% to Rs 2309.28 crore

Net profit of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 132.47% to Rs 254.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 109.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 1.12% to Rs 2309.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2283.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2309.282283.6020.7014.97442.84250.57329.62159.84254.04109.28

