United Breweries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 114.40 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 75.24% to Rs 507.45 croreNet loss of United Breweries reported to Rs 114.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 164.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 75.24% to Rs 507.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2049.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales507.452049.75 -75 OPM %-18.9016.05 -PBDT-101.57324.64 PL PBT-152.13255.42 PL NP-114.40164.62 PL
