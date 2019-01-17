Positive market breadth

Key indices hovered in positive zone in morning trade. At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 100.89 points or 0.28% at 36,422.18. The was up 31.20 points or 0.29% at 10,921.50.

Local stocks nudged higher in early trade on positive Asian stocks.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap was up 0.27%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap was up 0.19%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On the BSE, 1027 shares rose and 806 shares fell. A total of 119 shares were unchanged.

M&M (up 1.36%), (up 1.07%), (up 0.9%), Maruti Suzuki (up 0.85%) and HDFC (up 0.77%) edged higher from the Sensex pack.

(down 2.93%), (down 0.91%), (down 0.77%), (down 0.59%) and (down 0.34%) edged lower from the Sensex pack.

Overseas, Asian shares were trading higher on Thursday as bolstered Wall Street. But a report that the US was investigating China's for allegedly stealing trade secrets from American companies limited gains.

In US, Wall Street's major indexes hit one-month highs on Wednesday as strong earnings from and boosted investor sentiment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 141.57 points, or 0.59%, to 24,207.16, the S&P 500 gained 5.8 points, or 0.22%, to 2,616.1 and the Nasdaq Composite added 10.86 points, or 0.15%, to 7,034.69.

Investors are watching the implications of a protracted, partial government shutdown, which has now stretched to a record 26th day. While markets have largely shrugged off the drama unfolding in Washington, economists warn that the longer the impasse lasts, the greater the effect on the will be.

In Europe, survived a vote of no-confidence in parliament, a day after her proposed Brexit plan was overwhelmingly rejected by lawmakers. The defeat, 432 against compared with 202 in favor, was the largest margin of defeat by a sitting since the 1920s, and throws into doubt the country's plans to exit from the EU without disrupting global markets.

