Market may open in negative zone

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could fall 22 points at the opening bell. Hindustan Unilever and Reliance Industries will declare their results today, 17 January 2018.
Overseas, Asian shares were trading higher on Thursday as upbeat bank earnings bolstered Wall Street. In US, Wall Street's major indexes hit one-month highs on Wednesday as strong earnings from Bank of America Corp and Goldman Sachs Group Inc boosted investor sentiment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 141.57 points, or 0.59%, to 24,207.16, the S&P 500 gained 5.8 points, or 0.22%, to 2,616.1 and the Nasdaq Composite added 10.86 points, or 0.15%, to 7,034.69.
Back home,key equity indices ended almost flat after a volatile trading session on Wednesday, 16 January 2019. Losses in Hindustan Unilever, ITC and HDFC offset gains in Infosys, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank.
The trading activity on that day showed that the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 90.10 crore Wednesday, 16 January 2019, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 304.27 crore on Wednesday, 16 January 2019, as per provisional data.
