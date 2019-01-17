Market may open in negative zone

Trading of index futures on the stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could fall 22 points at the opening bell. Hindustan and will declare their results today, 17 January 2018.

Overseas, Asian shares were trading higher on Thursday as bolstered Wall Street. In US, Wall Street's major indexes hit one-month highs on Wednesday as strong earnings from and boosted investor sentiment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 141.57 points, or 0.59%, to 24,207.16, the S&P 500 gained 5.8 points, or 0.22%, to 2,616.1 and the Nasdaq Composite added 10.86 points, or 0.15%, to 7,034.69.

Back home,key equity indices ended almost flat after a volatile trading session on Wednesday, 16 January 2019. Losses in Hindustan Unilever, ITC and HDFC offset gains in Infosys, and

The trading activity on that day showed that the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 90.10 crore Wednesday, 16 January 2019, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 304.27 crore on Wednesday, 16 January 2019, as per provisional data.

