Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 0.85%

Nifty Media index closed down 0.85% at 2480.4 today. The index has lost 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Media Corporation Ltd jumped 3.07%, Inox Leisure Ltd slipped 2.54% and TV18 Broadcast Ltd dropped 2.06%.
The Nifty Media index has decreased 31.00% over last one year compared to the 1.77% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty FMCG index has slid 0.73% and Nifty Metal index is down 0.64% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.03% to close at 10890.3 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.01% to close at 36321.29 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU