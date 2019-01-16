Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 0.85%

Media index closed down 0.85% at 2480.4 today. The index has lost 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, jumped 3.07%, slipped 2.54% and dropped 2.06%.

The Media index has decreased 31.00% over last one year compared to the 1.77% spike in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, has slid 0.73% and is down 0.64% on the day. In broad markets, the added 0.03% to close at 10890.3 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.01% to close at 36321.29 today.

