A divergent trend was witnessed as the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was trading with small gains while the index was trading with small losses. At 12:29 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 12.64 points or 0.04% at 35,918.07. The index was down 4.75 points or 0.04% at 10,801.90. IT stocks saw mixed trend.

Stocks saw high intraday volatility. The Sensex was currently trading below the psychological 36,000 level after regaining that level in opening trade. Trading for the day began on positive note as the key benchmark indices drifted higher in early trade on buying demand in index pivotals. Stocks trimmed gains in morning trade. Key indices hovered in a small range in positive zone in mid-morning trade.

Market may remain volatile as traders roll over positions in the F&O segment from the near month February 2019 series to March 2019 series. The February 2019 F&O contracts expire today, 28 February 2019.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was up 0.24%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 0.54%. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On the BSE, 1298 shares rose and 872 shares fell. A total of 118 shares were unchanged.

IT stocks saw mixed trend. (up 0.17%), (up 0.68%), (up 0.39%), (up 1.24%) and (up 0.07%) rose. (down 0.1%), (down 0.12%), and (down 1.21%) fell.

dropped 2.5%. during market hours today announced that (Yoyogi Seminar), a Japanese cram school chain, has selected to transform the conduct of its spoken English tests and evaluation of candidate responses. Spoken English tests are increasingly becoming part of entrance exams for many universities and high schools in

The TCS device will equip the with the capabilities necessary to conduct these tests, including the test environment, test data delivery, and scoring environment. In addition, it will enable location-independent assessment with the help of experienced English teachers based in TCS will on-board qualified and certified English teachers, who will be rigorously trained on evaluating the audio responses, in a proctored environment.

IndusInd rose 0.62%. IndusInd during market hours today said that credit ratings for debt securities issued by the have been reaffirmed by CRISIL.

On the economic front, the government will announce data on infrastructure output for January today, 28 February 2019. The government will also announce data on fourth quarter (GDP) today, 28 February 2019. The Indian economy advanced 7.1% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2018, well below 8.2% in the previous period.

Overseas, Asian stocks were trading lower on Thursday after cautious comments from US Trade dented some of the recent optimism towards China-US trade relations. US and North Korean leader are beginning the second day of their high-stakes nuclear summit with a one-on-one discussion in the Vietnamese capital of

U.S. stocks bounced off intraday lows but still closed mostly lower Wednesday as investors focused on separate congressional testimonies from U.S. Trade on U.S.- trade negotiations and a second day of Congressional hearings featuring Federal Reserve

Powell testified in front of the House, a day after he affirmed the central bank's wait-and-see approach to rate increases, citing slower global growth and its effect on the U.S. Lighthizer appeared before the House on U.S.- trade to provide more insight into the progress of negotiations between the world's two largest economies. He also said the U.S. plans to officially abandon an increase in tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods to 25%, from 10% currently.

In Europe, investors have been keeping tabs on Britain's tumultuous exit from the with a March 29 deadline looming. British on Tuesday said she would look to delay Brexit if a departure deal isn't agreed upon.

