Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 0.88%

Nifty Media index ended down 0.88% at 2443.95 today. The index is up 14.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd gained 3.93%, Eros International Media Ltd shed 2.21% and Sun TV Network Ltd dropped 1.90%.
The Nifty Media index is down 27.00% over last one year compared to the 2.39% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index is down 0.61% and Nifty Bank index has dropped 0.57% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.26% to close at 10806.65 while the SENSEX is down 0.19% to close at 35905.43 today.
