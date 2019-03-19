Power Finance Corporation Ltd spurts 6.58%, gains for third straight session

is quoting at Rs 122.35, up 6.58% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 37.55% in last one year as compared to a 13.26% spurt in and a 21.25% spurt in the Financial Services index.

is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 122.35, up 6.58% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 11466.9. The Sensex is at 38123.07, up 0.07%. has risen around 12.45% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12269.95, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 156.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 79.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 121.95, up 6.6% on the day. Power Finance Corporation Ltd is up 37.55% in last one year as compared to a 13.26% spurt in NIFTY and a 21.25% spurt in the

The PE of the stock is 5.27 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)