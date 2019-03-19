Power Finance Corporation Ltd spurts 6.58%, gains for third straight session

-
Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 122.35, up 6.58% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 37.55% in last one year as compared to a 13.26% spurt in NIFTY and a 21.25% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.
Power Finance Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 122.35, up 6.58% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 11466.9. The Sensex is at 38123.07, up 0.07%. Power Finance Corporation Ltd has risen around 12.45% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12269.95, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 156.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 79.56 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 121.95, up 6.6% on the day. Power Finance Corporation Ltd is up 37.55% in last one year as compared to a 13.26% spurt in NIFTY and a 21.25% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.
The PE of the stock is 5.27 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
